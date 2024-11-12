Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are expecting their first child together. The actress recently took to Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy.

The “Transformers” star posted a picture, where she cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid. While tagging MGK (real name Colson Baker) in the post, she also uploaded an image of a positive pregnancy test. Alongside an angel emoji and a heart, she posted: "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," using song lyrics from Kelly's track, “Last November.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) “People” magazine reported that the musician wrote the song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss. This will be her fourth child and MGK’s second. Fox has three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly has daughter Casie, 15, from his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The publication added that the couple has been dating since 2020. They met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and, in 2022, MGK proposed to Fox.

They have had a tumultuous relationship as Fox confirmed in March that they ended their engagement. She told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year: “There will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.” “People” added that the couple has since been spotted together on multiple occasions, including at the Stagecoach festival in April to Michael Rubin’s white party two months later.

In July, they sparked baby speculation when Fox appeared pregnant in MGK’s “Lonely Road” music video. While they have not divulged many details regarding Fox’s miscarriage, MGK hinted that she experienced a pregnancy loss when he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. At the time, MGK seemed to refer to Fox as his "wife", while also dedicating the song to his "unborn child.”