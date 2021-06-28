Megan Fox celebrates 'over two decades' of bisexuality

Hollywood actress Megan Fox asserted that she has been bisexual for over two decades, in a new social media post. Although she came out over a decades ago, she doesn't often openly address her sexuality.

Fox, who is part of the LGBTQIA community, celebrated her "over two decades" of bisexuality by sharing a number of sultry selfies flaunting rainbow-tip manicure in honour of Pride Month. "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades @moveon @intoactionus #pride," she wrote as the caption with rainbow emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) In the comment section of the post, her followers wrote how much they love her for putting herself out there and reminding everyone that she is a member of the LGBTQIA community.

"Honey you made us realise the B in a lot of us," a fan wrote. Another wrote: "My fellow bi queen." Some were shocked as they did not know that the actress is bisexual.

The first time she opened up publicly about her sexual identity was in a 2008 interview. Fox, who shares three kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, also used her social media to speak publicly about LGBTQ+ rights.