Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of offering her over R15m

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez offered her over R15 million after he allegedly shot her. The 27-year-old rapper claims she was offered the money in exchange for her silence, following the alleged shooting in July 2020.

Story continues below Advertisment

During an emotional interview on “CBS Morning”, Megan shared: “He said, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all $1 million if y’all don’t say nothing’. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me’.” Megan also feared the police would open fire if they arrived on the scene and saw a “hot gun”.

The rap star explained how the death of George Floyd, in May 2020, influenced her thinking at the time. She shared: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re all about to die.’ The George Floyd incident had just happened. The police are definitely very much shoot first, ask questions after.” Megan initially told police officers that she stepped on glass. But the rapper eventually confessed to having been shot when she underwent surgery on her foot.

Story continues below Advertisment

Megan - whose real name is Megan Pete - recalled: “I was lying to protect all of us. Sometimes I wish I really would’ve never said that.” Tory, 29, is facing two felony charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of having “personally inflicted great bodily injury”.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, the rap star previously denied the allegations, claiming in the song “Money Over Fallout” that he'd been framed. He said: “Megan people tryna frame me for a shooting.” The rapper’s trial is set to begin on September 14.