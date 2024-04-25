Megan Thee Stallion is being sued for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and forcing her cameraman to watch her having lesbian sex. The 29-year-old ‘Savage’ rapper faces the salacious claims from her ex-employee Emilio Garcia, who says in a claim filed in Los Angeles that emerged on Tuesday he was made to witness her have sexual relations with a female lover as they rode in a SUV during a stop-off on her tour in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.

Videographer Garcia, who started working with Megan in 2018, alleged in his claim, seen by Page Six, Megan warned him at the time: “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.” He also told NBC News about the apparent incident: “I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.” Garcia also said Megan – real name Megan Pete – used to hurl abuse at him including calling him fat and barked orders at him such as: “Spit your food out” and “You don’t need to be eating.”

He added to NBC: “To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things, I felt degraded.” Garcia is also accusing Megan of changing his pay from $4,000 (R75 902, 72) a month to a “pay-per-task” arrangement that resulted in his take-home wage being “significantly less” than they first agreed. He says he suffered earnings losses running into six figures in back pay, as well as a loss in employment benefits.

The cameraman also stated he suffered injuries, sickness and emotional distress – leading to him facing large medical bills. His complaint says: “(Emilio) endured a barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming comments plunging him into profound emotional distress.” The personal videographer is now said to be fighting “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress” stemming from the “toxic work environment” with Megan.

Garcia was let go by record label Roc Nation in June 2023, which his attorneys say was in “direct retaliation for his complaints about the ongoing illegal illegal behaviour and failure to pay him properly” from Megan. Lawyer Ron Zambrano – who is also recreating the harassment accusers who have levelled claims against 35-year-old singer Lizzo – said about the case: “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behaviour and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct. “Garcia should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman.”

“‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behaviour to employees is definitely illegal.” Garcia is also suing Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC and Roc Nation for harassment and other alleged labour violations. Megan Thee Stallion has denied sexual harassment allegations against her and branded them a “salacious” money-grab.