Megan Thee Stallion blasts 'fake woke' critics

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion has taken aim at her critics on social media. The 26-year-old rap star has hit back after Nike's Thee Hottie Handbook - Megan's new advertising campaign that focuses on mindfulness - was described as a "facade" and "b******t" by one Twitter critic.

In response to the ad campaign, @serenajupiter wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Stop following celebrities who speak of “Mindfulness” and “Vibes” constantly. It’s all a facade, especially considering their own musics frequency is in the gutter. "See through the B*****t. Practice Discernment and Most importantly stop being so easily mislead! (sic)" However, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker was quick to hit back online.

Megan insisted she's trying to help her fans to feel good about themselves and upbeat about life generally. The rapper wrote: "Constantly? The message of the video is although you might be going through a hard time it won’t last long… Y’all so fake woke on this app it’s ridiculous. I***f how YOU feel abt my music it’s obviously making SOMEONE feel good abt themselves. Constantly? The message of the video is although you might be going through a hard time it won’t last long… Y’all so fake woke on this app it’s ridiculous. Idgaf how YOU feel abt my music it’s obviously making SOMEONE feel good abt themselves. https://t.co/W0UIrE9Zmh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2021 "Stop talking abt people you don’t know… stop worrying abt s*** that don’t have s*** to do with you … stop talking abt s*** you don’t like stop talking to people you don’t want a response from… like duh (sic)"