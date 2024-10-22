Megan Thee Stallion honoured with inaugural GenLOVE award at 2024 golden heart awards

Rapper and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion was recognised for her outstanding charitable work at the 2024 golden heart awards in New York City, receiving the inaugural GenLOVE Award for “Outstanding Philanthropy.” The Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was celebrated for her efforts through the Pete Thomas Foundation, which supports under served communities in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

In her acceptance speech, Megan highlighted the foundation’s focus on mental health, women's empowerment, and support for senior citizens. “From advocating for mental health and creating safe spaces for young women to supporting our senior citizens, I’m proud of the work our organisation has accomplished so far,” Megan said. “But we still have much more to achieve. I know I'll be stressing y'all out, but at the end of the day, I believe in the power of uplifting one another and establishing environments where everyone can thrive. We all know that this world could be tough, but it's also filled with resilience, love, and compassion.”

The GenLOVE award was presented by God's Love We Deliver, a charity that provides meals to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other serious illnesses. Megan joined notable attendees at the event, including David Ludwigson, President and CEO of God's Love We Deliver, fashion designer Michael Kors, and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

Also honoured at the event was actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who received the Michael Kors Award for “Outstanding Philanthropy.” British singer Sam Smith provided the evening's musical entertainment. Megan’s Pete Thomas Foundation continues to focus on addressing healthcare disparities and creating opportunities for women and young people to thrive. The annual golden heart awards celebrate individuals making significant contributions to the well-being of communities.