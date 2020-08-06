Megan Thee Stallion: I won't stay down after gunshot ordeal

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't plan on "staying down" after being shot in both feet, as she says she won't let the ordeal keep her "in a dark place". The 25-year-old rapper had to undergo surgery last month to have bullets removed from her feet following the "super scary" incident, and has now said she won't let the ordeal keep her "in a dark place", because she knows the "pain and the bad things won't last for long". Giving an update on her condition whilst speaking with Variety magazine for their “Power of Young Hollywood” special, she said: "I'm not the type of person who can stay down for a long time. I don't like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don't last for long." View this post on Instagram Unbreakable 🔥 The Hot Girl on the cover of @variety A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Aug 5, 2020 at 7:34am PDT The “Savage” hitmaker recently took to social media to slam those who made light of the situation. She said: "I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s*** taken out, to get the bullets taken out. I had to get surgery. It was super scary.

"I see a lot of people painting fake a** narratives and making up stories, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate that.

"It was just the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny. It's nothing to joke about and it's nothing for y'all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot.

"Thank God that the bullets didn't touch bones. They didn't break tendons."

And Megan also said she had been left "traumatised" by the incident.

She added: "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized. (sic)"

Megan first spoke about her injuries last month, when she denied claims she was arrested alongside rapper Tory Lanez, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.