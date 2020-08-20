Megan Thee Stallion is healing well after gunshot injuries

Megan Thee Stallion is healing well after her gunshot ordeal and has shown off her injuries on social media. The “WAP” hitmaker was rushed to hospital last month with gunshot wounds and she has now shared a photograph of her healing injuries on her feet. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s*** YALL make up ... I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? “Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y'all upset that I can walk? “I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1 ... I usually don't address internet b******* but y'all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well! Sorry I'm not ass sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION (sic)"

Megan Thee Stallion shuts down rumors that she was lying about being shot:



“a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up... I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK.“ pic.twitter.com/RFnPLGjT7L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2020

Back in mid July, Megan revealed she was recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds but was "focused" on her recovery.

She wrote: "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.

“I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."