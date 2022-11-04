Megan Thee Stallion lashes out at Drake: ‘Stop using my shooting for clout’

Drake and 21 Savage finally released their new album “Her Loss” following a delay after Drake’s go-to producer, 40, caught the coronavirus last week. Despite only being out for a few hours, the album is already causing controversy online. On the song “Circo Loco”, which remixes Daft Punk’s classic dance single “One More Time”, Drake appears to reference Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

On the track “Circo Loco” Drake raps, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion, She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” The line seems to be in reference to Lanez accusing Thee Stallion of lying about him shooting her in an incident in 2020. She promptly let off a series of profanity-laden Tweets slamming her critics. “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N*** nor h*** EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**** keep sucking my p****.” I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022 She went on to add: “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** N****! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022 She followed that up by criticising the rappers that stand behind Lanez: “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all h** a** favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE.” And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022 “People attack me y’all go up for it,” she added. “I defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*** it bye.” People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022 Later in the album, on “Broke Boys”, Drake also attacked Adidas, which recently dropped Kanye West as a partner after his controversial anti-semetic tirades.

