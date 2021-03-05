Megan Thee Stallion launches Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Megan Thee Stallion is helping to rebuild her hometown of Houston, Texas, with the Hotties Helping Houston fundraising drive. The 26-year-old rapper has joined forces with US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services on the fundraising drive, which will foot the bill for the repair costs of the homes of senior citizens and singles mothers who had their houses destroyed in the Texas freeze. The treacherous snow storms left many Americans without power, heat, and some, clean water, and Megan's home state Texas was hit the hardest, with widespread blackouts across the state. The “WAP” hitmaker has announced that with the help of a number of major donors, including brands Mielle, Revlon, Fashion Nova, Dolce and Gabbana, and her label 300 Entertainment, the Hotties Helping Houston fund will provide monetary support for the next two years. Megan's “Beautiful Mistakes” collaborators Maroon 5, actress Taraji P. Henson and megastar Billie Eilish have also joined the “Savage” star in helping to rebuild her hometown.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas.”

In a statement, she added: “Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown.

“I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

Congresswoman Lee commented: “Throughout my Congressional District and Houston, I saw the pain of people having destroyed homes.

“The historic and tragic disaster that was driven by the freeze and lack of preparation of the Texas electric grid caused lives to be lost and families to be displaced.

“The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, the NACC and the 18th Congressional District will help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from no fault of their own.

“Our goal is to rebuild and restore these homes, which is imperative for my constituents to feel safe and secure.

“Thank you to Megan the Stallion and NACC, and I look forward to working with you on this very important project of restoration of people’s homes.”

Fellow Houston native and her collaborator and friend, Beyoncé, recently announced she will provide $1,000 in relief to Texas residents affected by the winter storms.

Her BeyGOOD foundation teamed up with with Adidas and the city's food poverty non-profit Bread of Life to offer financial assistance to those in crisis.

The 'Halo' hitmaker said: "BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent relief to those suffering as a result of the winter storms.

“If you are in Texas or any state affected by these storms, you can apply for assistance at breadoflife.org/disasterrelief."