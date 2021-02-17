Megan Thee Stallion remains convinced she'll get her degree

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion says she'll get her degree "in the fall". The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker has reassured her social media followers that she's committed to her studies despite her chart success, after one Twitter user cast doubt on her ambition. Megan, 26 - who studies health administration at Texas Southern University and eventually hopes to open an assisted living facility in Houston - wrote: "Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe (sic)" Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe https://t.co/b6FmQVU2rh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021 The rap star is thrilled that she's managing to prove her doubters wrong by balancing her studies with her music career. She added: "They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree [laughing emojis] SIKE (sic)"

Megan previously explained that her dream of opening an assisted living facility was inspired by her own family.

She shared: "I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother all my life.

"Just watching these two little old ladies take care of each other, I was like, 'Y'all need some help.'"

She conceded that trying to juggle studying and her rap career has proven to be a huge challenge.

But Megan observed that other people face similarly difficult situations all the time, so she's determined to realise her long-held ambition.

The rapper - who released her debut album, 'Good News', in November - said: "I know my schedule is crazy because I'm on the road all the time rapping, but there are other women who take care of kids and work nine to five [shifts] and the graveyard shifts.

"When you're going to school and you're really dedicated and you really want it, you will figure out a way to make the time to do it."

