Megan Thee Stallion slams DaBaby

Megan Thee Stallion has slammed DaBaby for apparently supporting Tory Lanez. The “Cry Baby” collaborators got locked in a war of words on Twitter on Saturday evening after the “WAP” hitmaker saw her pal had shared a fan comment which poked fun at her alleged shooting at the hands of Tory last summer.

In reference to the incident and DaBaby's January arrest for allegedly punching a club promoter in the face, a fan had tweeted of his and Tory's collaboration 'SKAT': "I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc they shot somebody and don't have to do no jail time,' a fan tweeted with laughing cry face emojis (sic)" After Megan - who unfollowed DaBaby on Instagram after 'SKAT' was released - found out about the repost, she hit out at DaBaby for behaving differently towards her in public and in private and fumed at the way her shooting has been "downplayed". She tweeted: "Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain't no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it's some internet s**t for likes and retweets.

"Justice is slow … as we've all seen…back to my good day (sic)" The 29-year-old rapper hit back and insisted he had "no bad energy" towards Megan and called on the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker to "stay focused" and not worry about him.

He wrote: "You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain't no 'industry' n****a , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I'm against ya. Stay focused my g (sic)" But Megan insisted she hadn't "changed" her stance and accused DaBaby of telling her he had no plans to promote 'SKAT' because it wouldn't be a "good business move" to be seen to supporting Tory, who has denied the shooting. She wrote: "My stance hasn't changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said 'that ain't even no good business move why would I promote that s***,' but now this ain't your 'beef' ? That ain't real. But you stay on ya 'business' my g.'(sic)"

My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said “that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit” but now this ain’t your “beef” ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya “business” my g https://t.co/WeKAVD0xnu — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021 DaBaby insisted he didn't care about what Megan was saying as he'd been upfront. He wrote: "You ain't tweeting nothing I ain't tell dat n***a directly. I told him da same s**t lol Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what. Shit still ain't enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate a**. Gettin into dat don't feed my ppl.(sic)" Seemingly trying to call an end to the war of words, he wrote: "Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b***hes on the net now I'm on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another n**** woman about some s*** another n**** accused of. How tf dat work? Y'all n—as hell. Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this b**** off wit a bang didn't it ? Luv u Meg.(sic)"

Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another nigga woman about some shit another nigga accused of 😂. How tf dat work?



Y’all niggas hell😂



Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this bitch off wit a bang didn’t it ?



Luv u Meg — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021 Megan's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine also got involved in the row, calling DaBaby "a clown" and told him to leave his girlfriend alone. He wrote: "You a clown a** n***a doin doin clown ass shit then tryin to back pedal .. n***a that's what it is .. u don't ever gotta address her again.(sic)" Before Megan lashed out, DaBaby had earlier insisted he "ain't retweet nothing" and called the post appearing on his timeline some "illuminati s***".