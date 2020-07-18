Megan Thee Stallion 'traumatised' after sustaining gunshot wounds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Megan Thee Stallion feels "traumatised" after suffering gunshot wounds, as she slammed those who have been joking about her situation. The 25-year-old rapper revealed last weekend she had been hospitalised after sustaining wounds "as a result of a crime that was committed against" her, and has now hit out at those who have been joking about the situation online, as she says she's "real life hurt". She wrote on Twitter: "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized. (sic)" Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

Megan spoke about her injuries last week, when she denied claims she was arrested alongside rapper Tory Lanez, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

And captioning the post, she added: "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."