Megan Thee Stallion won't stay quiet

Megan Thee Stallion will "always" speak up on topics she believes in, as she isn't worried about "saying the wrong thing".

The "Girls In The Hood" hitmaker has been donating money and sharing information on social media about the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks, and has said that whilst some public figures stay quiet on social issues because they "don't want to say the wrong thing", she will always "say what [she] feels".

She said: "Sometimes being a public figure, you don't wanna say the wrong thing because you don't want to be insensitive to people or get too opinionated. But I will always say what I feel. I don't speak on things that I don't know about, and I won't speak on things I don't believe in."

As well as supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Megan also promotes body positivity, because she grew up watching the women in her family be "so confident" and "so beautiful".

She added: "When I was younger I watched my mother, my grandmother, my aunt - all the women in big supporting roles in my life - be so confident and I thought they were so beautiful.