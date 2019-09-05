Singer Mel B poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala of the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Picture: AP

Mel B says Geri Horner still hates her after she revealed their secret fling during a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan on his "Life Stories" show earlier this year.



Speaking on ITV's "Loose Women", Mel said: "God, it was strange. For me, the whole thing was .... I think she probably hated me for a bit, she probably still does. But we all love each other. I've got a loud mouth so what can you do."





Mel was also asked about the future of the Spice Girls but refused to confirm or deny claims that the band - which also includes Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C - had a meeting in London this week.





She said: "How do you know everything? I'm not gonna say anything. I always overshare and get myself in trouble so I'm not saying anything."





Mel recently relocated home to Leeds, West Yorkshire, in the north of England, from Los Angeles, with daughters Angel, 12, and Phoenix, 20, and admitted that moving home to live with her mother Andrea, is not where she expected to be at this age.





However, she revealed she and her daughters are thrilled to be home, while her youngest child, Madison, eight, chose to stay in America with her father, Stephen Belafonte.





Mel said: "I never thought at 44 years old with three kids and a dog, that I'd be living with my mum. I've been in LA for 15 years but I brought all the kids over when I was rehearsing for the tour and I gave them the chance to go back. Madison wanted to go back and Angel wanted to stay here so she went and researched local schools and picked one.





"My mum is one of seven so I've got so much family in Leeds and it feels very comforting. I didn't have that in LA. There's about 40 of us when we all get together."





Mel also spoke about her pre-concert rituals, revealing that she and Mel C did 300 sit-ups each before every show, while claiming Emma and Geri didn't do any warm ups.





She said: "Our tour was just amazing. We started off with just three and ended up selling out 13 shows.





"I don't really get nervous when I'm on stage, it's just the lead-up. I had to get my whole weave in, do 300 sit ups; me and Mel C. And lots of jumping jacks. Me and Mel C did vocal warm ups together. Emma has this angelic voice, she doesn't actually have to warm up.



