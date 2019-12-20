Mel B has reportedly been blocked from taking her youngest daughter home to the UK for Christmas.
The Spice Girls star and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte share custody of their eight-year-old daughter Madison, and although Mel was hoping Madison could spend the festive season at home in the UK with her, she’s reportedly been told the youngster must stay in the US.
According to TMZ, Stephen filed documents requesting that Madison stay in Los Angeles with him over Christmas as opposed to travelling with Mel, and court records show the judge signed off on his request.
The court ruling comes after Mel - who also has daughters Phoenix, 20 and Angel, 12, from previous relationships - recently said she would love for Madison to move to the UK with her permanently, and has already filed court documents to request the youngster’s relocation.
She said: "The only gift I want is to have my youngest daughter Madison with me in Leeds. I'm currently in the midst of a custody battle with her dad and it's incredibly hard. But I'm hoping and praying I will get her home.”