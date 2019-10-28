Mel B is reportedly romancing a hairdresser named Rory McPhee, as insiders say they're "keeping things very casual" for the time being.
The 44-year-old Spice Girls singer is believed to have struck up a romance with Rory, 31, whom sources claim she has been seeing on and off for two years.
Mel went public with Rory - whom she met through her cousin Christian Cooke - when she took him as her date to pal's wedding recently, and insiders say they're "keeping things very casual" for the time being.
A source said: "Mel and Rory have been friends for years. Sparks flew between them two years ago, but they have upped the ante by going public. At the wedding they looked so happy together.
"Mel isn't looking for a serious relationship and Rory is very easy-going, so they are keeping things very casual and chilled for now.