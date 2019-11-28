Spice Girls star Mel C was almost kicked out of the band when she told Victoria Beckham to "f**k off".
The 45-year-old singer - whose full name is Melanie Chisholm - has finally revealed the reason why she was almost given the boot from the girl group, after she teased fans with the story in the 2012 documentary "The Spice Girls Story: Viva Forever!".
At the time, Mel said: "I nearly got kicked out once as well, but that's another story."
Now, Sporty Spice has spilled the details on the eventful night at the Brit Awards back in February 1996 - five months before the group officially launched.
Mel told The Guardian: "I got a bit lairy and I told Victoria to f**k off."