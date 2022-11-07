Melanie Martin says her late ex fiancé Aaron Carter was her ‘soulmate’

Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of her “soulmate” Aaron Carter. The 30-year-old blonde beauty – who has an 11-month-old son Prince with her on/off fiancé – paid a touching tribute to the “love of (her) life”, following his tragic passing at the age of just 34 on Saturday.

Writing on her Instagram Story on Sunday, she said: “Goodnight to my soulmate, the love of my life. RIP (red broken heart emoji). Tonight I imagine myself laying on your tattoo chest as I fall asleep on yours I did for 3 years. (sic)” Martin also shared a series of sweet photos of Carter – who shot to fame as a teen heartthrob in the 1990s and 2000s – and a video of their son saying “Dada”. She added: “He was beautiful,” before including a slideshow of photographs of them together with his hit “All About You” as the soundtrack.

The bartender previously admitted it was going to be a “journey” caring for Prince without the tot’s father. Watch video: She said in a statement: “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father.

“Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.” Martin was spotted outside Carter’s home being comforted by her friends as she wept, and also shared a two second TikTok of her sobbing in her car. Carter previously gushed about how he found fatherhood “an epiphany” and a chance to begin again.

