Michelle Pfeiffer. Picture: Reuters

Michelle Pfeiffer has joined Instagram - despite being "anxious" about sharing her life on social media. The 60-year-old actress is known to keep her private life out of the spotlight but on Wednesday, she decided to create a profile on the social media app, with her first post being a throwback video of her playing Catwoman in 1992's 'Batman Returns'.

Alongside the clip, Michelle wrote: "MEOW Instagram."

It was a major move for the 'One Fine Day' producer, who doesn't usually like to look back at her work as she is "so self-critical".

She admitted: "I never really go back and look at my work because I'm so self-critical, but that really is a fun clip."

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star also opened up about why she has only just decided to give in and use the app, and explained that she feared "saying the wrong thing" and getting "snarky" comments.

She confessed: "I've spent my whole life doing as little as possible and hiding out.

"I've been really, honestly, anxious about entering into the world of social media, and just fearing I'll say the wrong thing and somebody's gonna get snarky on my feed."

The 'Murder on the Orient Express' star has many friends on Instagram and felt like she was missing out on having "fun" and interacting with her fans.

On why she signed up now, she added to Vanity Fair: "I just started realising that I tend to get very curious because so many of my friends have started to engage on Instagram and they seem to be having a lot of fun with it, and I think that I realised that it's actually a really good way to engage with people, and potentially with my fans."

Michelle went on a five-year break from acting until 2017, but now she is fully back in the swing of things with a second 'Maleficent' out next year, and her upcoming role in 'Avengers: Endgame' as Janet Van Dyne.

She added: "I think the other thing is that I'm really sort of full-throttle back working now, and so I think it is also an opportunity to share what's going on with me."