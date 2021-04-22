Michael B. Jordan: I'm extremely happy in my relationship

Michael B. Jordan is “extremely happy” with Lori Harvey, as he said he's keen to keep his romance as private as possible, but isn't shy when it comes to gushing over his girlfriend.

The “Black Panther” star is currently in a relationship with the 24-year-old model, and has said that whilst he wants to keep his romance “private”, he isn’t shy when it comes to gushing over how much he loves his partner.

Speaking about his and Lori’s decision to confirm their romance earlier this year, he told People magazine: “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy.

“I think, when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in.

“So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

A source also told the publication the couple have “gotten serious quickly”, and want to spend all their time together.

They explained: “They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart.”

Meanwhile, Lori’s father Steve Harvey recently revealed he "tried not to like" the 33-year-old actor when he first began dating the ‘Family Feud’ star’s youngest daughter.

Steve said: “You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him.

“Because I got rid of all of them. All of them.

“Some of them snuck in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted.”

But ultimately, the comic has found the “Creed” actor to be one of the "nicest guys" he's ever met and he hopes his relationship with Lori works out.

He added: “This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys.

“I met his father, I sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.

“I’m hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy… And I can’t whoop him!”