Michael B. Jordan named People's Sexiest Man Alive

“Creed” and “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020. The 33-year-old actor is on the cover of the publication's annual issue, taking over from John Legend who was given the honour in 2019 - and he admitted it's a "good club" to be joining. He told PEOPLE: "It's a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of." The “Black Panther” star revealed the women in his family "are definitely proud" of his latest moment of recognition, and noted his late grandmother used to collect the Sexiest Man Alive edition of the mag. He added: "When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.

"This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for."

Michael - who is currently single - typically spends his time away from work driving cars, cooking and enjoying video games.

He admitted he's keen to start a family over the next decade, and by 2030 he'd like to have made a creative move behind the camera.

Commenting on his goals, he said: "[I'd like] to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more...

"Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe.

"I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."

When it comes to the Sexiest Man Alive moniker, Michael is taking over from Legend, who in turn followed Idris Elba, which he joked was "not fair".

Commenting on the accolade, the singer previously said: "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure.

"Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title.

"I'm also following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"