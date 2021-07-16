Michael B. Jordan rented aquarium for Lori Harvey with 'pent-up romance'

Michael B. Jordan credits his decision to rent out an aquarium for girlfriend Lori Harvey to a "lot of pent-up romance". The “Black Panther” star treated his partner to a private tour of an aquarium on the romantic date earlier this year and enjoyed getting creative to treat Lori.

In a clip from the podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered”, Michael said: "It was a lot, I wasn't able to do a lot of those things in the past. "It was fun; I'm a creative guy."

The 34-year-old actor admits that closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to think hard about his Valentine's gift for Lori. Michael said: "Then you gotta be even more creative because there wasn't a lot of things that were open. The circumstances of a lot of things forced me to be a bit of a thinker on that one. "I kind of put myself in a tough situation because I have to figure out next year."

Lori took to Instagram to share the couple's romantic experience which showed the scene decorated with rose petals and candles as fish swam above them. The 24-year-old model wrote on the image-sharing site: "My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this [heart eyes emoji] (sic)" It was previously reported that the actor and his girlfriend are both "committed and very happy" in their relationship.