Michael B. Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for V-Day date with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for his Valentine’s Day date with Lori Harvey, where he also treated her to a luxurious dinner. The “Black Panther” star pulled out all the stops to make sure his girlfriend Lori – who is the daughter of Steve Harvey – felt the love over the weekend, as he set up a private tour of an aquarium so the pair could “see the turtles”. And when the couple walked into one of the glass tunnels, they found the scene decorated with rose petals and candles as fish swam above them. Posting a video of the romantic scene on her Instagram Story on Monday , Lori wrote: “My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this [heart eyes emoji] (sic)” It’s official everybody can stop posting they “lil” hotel rooms from last night because ain’t nobody topping what Michael B. Jordan did for Lori Harvey, this shit beautiful! pic.twitter.com/ogaLLQCFZ9 — iLiveLavishly (@MonsieurHolly) February 15, 2021 The surprises didn’t stop there either, as Lori was then treated to a luxurious dinner inside the aquarium, before the couple returned home, only for the 24-year-old model to discover dozens of roses, candles, and a bubble bath, which had all been arranged whilst the couple were out on their date.

Michael’s romantic gesture comes after it was recently reported the 33-year-old actor and his girlfriend are both “committed and very happy” in their relationship.

An insider said: “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.

“Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship.

“Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags.

“They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”

Michael and Lori first sparked romance rumours in November, before making their relationship public on January 10.

And shortly before they started posting pictures of one another on social media, sources had explained they had been dating for four months, but had been friends for years before taking things a stage further.

Another source had said at the time: “They have a lot of fun together and Michael has been ready for a serious relationship for a while.”