Michael J Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson’s disease advocacy

Michael J. Fox has received an honorary Academy Award for his work surrounding Parkinson’s disease. The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with the progressive disorder that affects the nervous system before his 30th birthday and has since raised more than $1 billion in research funding via the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 13th Governors Awards on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch video: In his acceptance speech, he said: "Once I became engaged in learning about the disease, every interaction, every new piece of information I gathered, every researcher or NIH official I talked to, all confirmed, the science was ahead of the money. “The answers could be unlocked with the right investments. I was told I only had 10 years left to work. That was s*****. That's what happened.

“The hardest part of my diagnosis was grappling with the certainty of the diagnosis and the uncertainty of the situation!” The “Back to the Future” star – who has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1989 and has children Sam, 33, Aquinnah, Schuyler, both 27, and 21-year-old Esme with her – later explained that he accepted the honour on the grounds that it served as “confirmation” that he is doing the best he can and described the award as a “force multiplier”. He told “Access Hollywood”: “It’s nice to have it confirmed that you’re human and you’re doing the best you can, and on those grounds, I’ll accept it. But it’s really exciting.

Story continues below Advertisement