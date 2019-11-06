Michael Jackson's socks set to sell for over R14.7 million









Michael Jackson performing live on his 39th birthday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. Picture: Bang Showbiz Michael Jackson's socks are expected to sell for over R14.7 million at auction when they go under the hammer later this month.

The late '"Thriller" hitmaker - who died in 2009 aged 50 - donned the custom crystal stockings the first time he showed off his famous moonwalk during a performance of 'Billie Jean' in 1983 TV special 'Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever' and they are going under the hammer under the next few weeks.

Auction site Gottahaverockandroll.com are offering the socks as part of their Frank DiLeo collection and they come with a signed letter from Michael to the late music executive - who signed the 'Bad' singer to Epic Records and managed him from 1984 to 1989 - presenting the gift to him as a token of appreciation for keeping the star on his "toes" throughout his 'Victory Tour'.





The package - also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a letter from Frank's wife confirming Michael wore them for his moonwalk debut - is expected to fetch a figure to the sum of up to R29.5 million.





Fans who don't have the cash to splash on the socks can also look to other lots for a rare piece of Michael memorabilia, as also up for sale will be original gold and platinum awards for "Thriller", "Dangerous", "Bad", "This Is It" and "Off the Wall", and a prop sign used in the 1988 film "Moonwalker".





The auction runs from November 13-22.





Meanwhile, Michael's oldest son, 22-year-old Prince recently reflected on his dad's legendary music career, and admitted despite finding it difficult to chose a stand-out track, he does have his favourites.



