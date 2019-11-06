Michael Jackson's socks are expected to sell for over R14.7 million at auction when they go under the hammer later this month.
The late '"Thriller" hitmaker - who died in 2009 aged 50 - donned the custom crystal stockings the first time he showed off his famous moonwalk during a performance of 'Billie Jean' in 1983 TV special 'Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever' and they are going under the hammer under the next few weeks.
Auction site Gottahaverockandroll.com are offering the socks as part of their Frank DiLeo collection and they come with a signed letter from Michael to the late music executive - who signed the 'Bad' singer to Epic Records and managed him from 1984 to 1989 - presenting the gift to him as a token of appreciation for keeping the star on his "toes" throughout his 'Victory Tour'.