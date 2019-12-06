Michelle Williams still 'fragile' before 'The Masked Singer'









Michelle Williams was still "a little fragile" when she signed up for "The Masked Singer" but hoped the show would make her stronger.

The former Destiny's Child singer spoke candidly last year about her struggles with depression and she hopes appearing in disguise as The Butterfly on the show has helped her get stronger.

She said: "I was stable enough, but still a little fragile, but thinking that this is going to give me some strength. Because you can't stay in your cocoon forever, you've got to come out."





Michelle felt the show was right for her to make her return to the spotlight because she could have "a blast" just being herself.

She told People magazine: "In my time away, I didn't have to be on. I didn't have to sit in the hair and make-up chair and turn into this entertainer.





"[With 'Masked Singer'] I just felt like I was literally going onto the set, nobody knows it's me and having a blast just being me. That's what I will take into every situation is to be me, and whoever's for me, you're going to be there for me. Opportunities will be there for me being me."





And the 40-year-old star admitted she is still questioning whether or not she wants a full time music career.





She said: "I learned that sometimes we can let our fears cloud how strong we actually are. The majority of the time the stuff that plays in our head is lies. Lies can rob you of your strength.





"I also learned to not make permanent decisions out of temporary feelings. I don't know if I want to perform again.



