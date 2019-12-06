Michelle Williams was still "a little fragile" when she signed up for "The Masked Singer" but hoped the show would make her stronger.
The former Destiny's Child singer spoke candidly last year about her struggles with depression and she hopes appearing in disguise as The Butterfly on the show has helped her get stronger.
She said: "I was stable enough, but still a little fragile, but thinking that this is going to give me some strength. Because you can't stay in your cocoon forever, you've got to come out."