Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones. Picture: Reuters

Sir Mick Jagger has successfully undergone heart valve replacement surgery. The 75-year-old music legend is said to be recovering and in great health following the operation in New York, and doctors are now monitoring the Rolling Stones frontman in case any complications arise after he went under the knife.

Sources told Billboard that Mick will need to rest for four to five days to allow the artery to heal without bleeding issues, following the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.

The operation was said to be minimally invasive, and medics repaired the heart value using a catheter to access a major artery - enabling him to avoid major surgery.

A source told PEOPLE: "I was told he's fine."

Last weekend, The Rolling Stones announced they would reschedule their North American 'No Filter Tour', which was originally due to begin in April, as a result of Mick's operation. The tour is now expected to begin in July.

The source added: "If it was someone else, they'd need to recover for two weeks but because Mick jumps around and the performances are strenuous, he needed to postpone the tour."

Mick recently admitted he was "hugely disappointed" about the postponement.

He said: "I hate letting our fans down and I'm hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can."

The band - also made up of Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - added in their own statement: "Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."