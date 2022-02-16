Miguel reunites with wife Nazanin Mandi

Miguel has reconciled with his wife, Nazanin Mandi, four months after they announced they had split. The 35-year-old singer - whose full name is Miguel Jontel Pimentel - announced last September that he and Nazanin Mandi were going their separate ways after more than 17 years together but the couple have now confirmed they are back together.

Nazanin shared a slideshow of pictures of the couple together and captioned her Instagram gallery: "… heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us. The Pimentel’s xoxo (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazanin Mandi Pimentel (@nazaninmandi) Miguel echoed her sentiments in a similar post of his own.

He wrote: "Love heals . Proud of us [heart and fire emojis] -Pimentel’s [knife and black heart emoji] (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel (@miguel) The 35-year-old model-and-actress also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her and Miguel having Valentine's Day dinner together. She captioned the photo: "Last night was special."

When it was announced the couple - who married in 2018 after 12 years together - had separated, it was revealed they had split "some time" ago. Their representative said at the time: "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

Before their separation was announced, Nazanin admitted she and her husband had to work to keep the "spark alive" in their relationship during months of isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The “Dreamcatcher” actress said: "We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot. "So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].