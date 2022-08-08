Mike Tyson slams Hulu for ‘slave master’ takeover of life story

Mike Tyson has slammed an unauthorised new Hulu series about his life and warned “heads will roll” for the “slave master” takeover of his life story. The 56-year-old former boxer has blasted the network for not paying him anything for “Mike”, and praised his friend, UFC president Dana White, for refusing to be involved with the programme.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life,. “He turned it down because he honours friendship and treating people with dignity. Watch video:

“I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.” Tyson added in a stream of other messages on social media: “Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022.

“They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” The “Hangover” star also hit out at the "greedy" network on Twitter. He posted: “Hey @hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block.

“Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll.” Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC and son of former WBC president Jose, who Tyson once hailed as a father figure for him, has accused Hulu of “misleading” the World Boxing Council over the show. The trailer for “Mike” was released in July, with the yet-to-be released eight-part series described as “an unauthorised and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.”

