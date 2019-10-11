Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are said to be "into each other" but are not planning to date any time soon.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has sparked speculation she's been romancing the 22-year-old pop star after he was spotted visiting her in hospital following her tonsillectomy earlier this week, but friends say, although there's a strong romantic connection between them, they're yet to make anything official.
A source told E! News: "Cody has been with her in the hospital the last several days visiting her, bringing her smoothies and keeping her company. They are definitely into each other but are not dating.
"Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun. Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh."
The 26-year-old singer was discharged from hospital on Thursday and is now recuperating at home with Cody by her side.