Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter enjoyed a date night at Soho House in West Hollywood last weekend, where onlookers reportedly saw them getting "kissing and making out everywhere". The 26-year-old singer and the 30-year-old reality TV star - who both recently split from their respective husbands, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner - enjoyed a date night at Soho House in West Hollywood, where onlookers reportedly saw them getting "kissing and making out everywhere".

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "They were obsessed with each other. They couldn't keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There's no question they're together."

Miley and Kaitlynn were first seen kissing on a boat in Italy earlier this month, after the breakdown of both of their marriages.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Miley and Liam's families want them to reconsider their decision to split.

An insider shared: "Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions.

"They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now."

The high-profile duo tied the knot in December 2018, but decided to go their separate ways after their priorities changed.

Meanwhile, Brody, 35 - who is now dating 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco - recently called for people to stop directing "negativity" at his "best friend" and estranged wife Kaitlynn, after she was spotted kissing Miley.

He shared on social media: "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.

"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for watch other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward with her life with respect and happiness. (sic)"