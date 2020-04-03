Miley Cyrus flustered by Cody Simpson's poem

Miley Cyrus got flustered when Cody Simpson read out a love poem he'd written about her and described her as the "most beautiful".

The "Wrecking Ball" singer had her boyfriend - who she has been dating for six months - as a guest on her Instagram Live show 'Bright Minded' to discuss writing verse ahead of the release of his book "Prince Neptune" and she was overwhelmed when he described her as the "most beautiful".

Cody read: "In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars.





"I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other..."





He was then cut off as flustered Miley interrupted: "Babe!"





She then let him finish his verse, and he read: "...sleep in winter forests, but she is the one who swims in the sun and doesn't burn up."





After Cody had finished reading, the 27-year-old star admitted she felt "freaked" by the poem.





She exclaimed: "Baaaaaabe. I'm freaked! I'm the most beautiful?"





Cody confirmed: "You're the most beautiful, babe."





The 23-year-old singer had warned his girlfriend she'd feel "weird" when he read the poem after she admitted she'd felt uneasy when her other guest, Lili Reinhardt, read out her own composition.





Miley had said: "Did you see where Lili was reading her poetry, and I got all weird because I'm not good with mush?"





Cody warned: "Yeah, well, you're going to get even weirder now. Guys, so basically I've got one of the poems in this book is about Miley. I'm going to read it for you right now. All right."





The couple exchanged "I love you" messages before the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' singer ended their call, prompting Miley to joke that was why she'd fallen for him.



