Miley Cyrus is out of hospital, her boyfriend Cody Simpson has revealed. The "We Can't Stop" hitmaker has been discharged after being treated for her tonsillitis.

Her boyfriend Cody Simpson posted a black and white photograph of him and Miley cuddling on her Instagram story, captioning it: "She made it home. Recovering from surgery, send all the vibe$ (sic)"

Miley being discharged from hospital has just come at the right time as she had previously taken to social media to pray for a "boost of bad a**" to help her get back to full health before her scheduled appearance at the Gorillapalooza charity event over the weekend.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram Stories

On her Instagram story, she wrote: "Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend! Send goooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G* DS send me a boost of bad a** and help me kick this s**t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save! (sic)"

Miley's hospitalisation came after an intense few weeks for the 'Malibu' hitmaker, who has recently announced her split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.

And the "Slide Away" singer recently slammed critics who claim she's moving on too quickly from 29-year-old Liam.