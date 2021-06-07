Miley Cyrus reveals she's a huge fan of Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus would "love to work" with Billie Eilish in the future because she is such a big fan of the 19-year-old pop sensation.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker has so much admiration for the 19-year-old pop sensation and thinks that they create a really special song together.

When asked to name an artist she would like to collaborate with, Miley answered: "There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting.

“I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Miley, 28, showed the world she was a fan of Billie's back in September 2020 when she covered her hit 'My Future' during her set for BBC Radio One's Live Lounge.

Miley has previously worked with the likes of Joan Jett, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Stevie Nicks among others but she admits she finds it hard to choose her favourite genre between rock and pop.

In an interview with Vogue, she said: "It depends on what kind of mood I’m in. Some days the toughest choice I have to make is Britney [Spears] or Courtney [Love]. Those are usually my big decisions, my big dilemmas.”

Miley - who shot to fame portraying pop singer 'Hannah Montana' in the Disney Channel show of the same name - is determined to always embrace new music, new artists and new technology so she can keep her own music fresh and current, so she doesn't end up like a dinosaur like her country star dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

She said: "To stay updated, to keep educating myself, to never stop learning, to continue evolving and be conscious of the evolution happening around me, too.

“So keeping up with the next generation, looking at what they’re doing and what they’re interested in.

“We’re still honouring everything that’s been, but what happens if you don’t do that? You turn into Billy Ray Cyrus, who doesn’t have WiFi."