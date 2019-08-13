Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus at the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games' at Nokia Theater L.A. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Miley Cyrus reportedly "wanted to go to therapy" with estranged husband Liam Hemsworth before their split, as sources say she "really fought to make it work". The 26-year-old singer split from the "Hunger Games" star over the weekend after less than a year of marriage, but sources have now said she tried to make their romance work by going to couples therapy.

An insider said: "[Miley] really fought to make it work. She wanted to go to therapy. She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place."

Miley and Liam, 29, met on the set of 'The Last Song' in 2009 and had an on and off relationship before Liam proposed in 2012. They initially called off their engagement and split in 2013, but reconciled in 2015 before getting engaged again and eventually married in December 2018 following the loss of their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire that tore through the area earlier that year.

And sources say the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker was "so excited" to tie the knot with Liam.

They added to People magazine: "Miley took [the fire] a lot harder than Liam did, and he is the one who helped her get through it and realise everything would be okay. She even said it all the time herself, that he was her 'survival partner.' She took their commitment to marriage seriously and was so excited about being married once she realised it's what she wanted."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported Liam is "uncomfortable" about the high-profile split, because he doesn't like his private life being "so public".

Another source said: "It makes him uncomfortable that everything has been so public. It's been a difficult few weeks for him. He's with his family and just wants to be around people that are going to a support him and try and take his mind off of what's going on."

Days after their split, "Malibu" hitmaker Miley was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently broke up with her estranged husband Brody Jenner.

But despite the kiss, sources say Miley and Liam could get back together.

One insider claimed: "Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation."