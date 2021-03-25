Miley Cyrus writes letter to her Hannah Montana alter-ego for 15th anniversary

Miley Cyrus has written a letter to her former alter-ego Hannah Montana to mark the character’s 15th anniversary, in which she said there was a time in her life when she felt more connected to her alter-ego than she did to herself. The 28-year-old singer launched her career after starring in the “Hannah Montana” television series on the Disney Channel when she was a teenager, which saw her don a blonde wig as she played a dramatized version of herself who took on the titular popstar persona by night. And in a letter marking the 15th anniversary since the show began in 2006, Miley admitted there was a time in her life when she felt more connected to her alter-ego than she did to herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) She wrote on social media: "Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. “Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then … that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world.

“Although you are considered to be an "alter ego" in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands. (sic)”

Miley went on to talk about the “many firsts” she shared with her alter-ego, and recalled the passing of her grandfather shortly before the first season aired.

She added: "We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + laughs. I lost my pappy my Dads father while on set filming an early episode of season 1.

“He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premier on March 24th. He passed February 28th.

“He did get to see the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a bada** democratic state legislature.

“My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dads through every credit (sic)”

The “Midnight Sky” hitmaker added she will never forget her career beginnings on the show, as she also paid tribute to her co-stars, including Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, and Jason Earles, who played her friends Lilly and Oliver and her on-screen brother Jackson respectively.

She concluded: "I gained so many friends over the 6 years spent onset. Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso + Jason Earles became my family. I was seeing them more than my own.

“Well besides my dad who I drove to work with everyday until my mom let me buy a Prius.

“Which then I was only 15 with a permit so my co-pilot was my grandmother 'Mammie' who ran my fan club MileyWorld out of the dressing room kitchen I shared with my dad.

“Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny.

“And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley. (sic)”