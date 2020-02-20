Millie Bobby Brown has felt "sexualised" throughout her career and life in the spotlight, as she reflected on her life after turning 16.
The "Stranger Things" star celebrated her 16th birthday on Wednesday, and used the milestone to hit out at those who have made "inappropriate comments" about her since she shot to fame playing Eleven on the Netflix series when she was just 12 years old.
In a post on Instagram which included a video comprised of various clips of Millie alongside screenshots of comments she has received, she wrote: "ya girls 16 :) "16 has felt like a long time coming.
"I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.
"The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated.