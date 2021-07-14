Millie Bobby Brown's team slam Hunter Ecimovic's 'offensive, dishonest' comments

Millie Bobby Brown's team have slammed TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic's "irresponsible, offensive and hateful" comments about the actress and their alleged relationship. The social media personality shared footage on Instagram Live on Monday in which he and his friends laughed about 2020 photos of him and the “Stranger Things” star together which had been circulating online, before he gave graphic descriptions of an alleged sexual relationship between them, referred to himself as a "groomer" and said he "groomed" the 17-year-old actress.

In response, Millie's representatives has blasted the "dishonest" comments. A statement said: "Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."

The 21-year-old influencer, whose Instagram account has since been deactivated, has yet to address the statement. During his Instagram live, Hunter insisted the “Enola Holmes” actress' parents knew he had been living with Millie - who was 16 at the time - in her house for eight months, even though at 16 she was under the age of consent for California. He said: "“Everything that I did was completely legal and it was approved by everybody that I was with...