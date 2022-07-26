Mira Sorvino pays tribute to 'wonderful’ father Paul Sorvino

Mira Sorvino has paid tribute to her "wonderful father", Paul Sorvino, following his death. The “GoodFellas” actor passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Story continues below Advertisement

His famous daughter has taken to Twitter to pay a touching tribute to the "great" star. The “Mighty Aphrodite” star wrote: "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. "He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Watch video: On Instagram, the 54-year-old star shared a blank image with no caption, but several other famous faces commented on the post to express their condolences. Rosie O'Donnell wrote: "love 2 u and ur family [heart emoji] (sic)."

Story continues below Advertisement

And Alec Baldwin commented: "Sending my heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your dad, the great Paul Sorvino(sic)". Producer and podcaster Brett Gursky posted: "So so sorry for your immeasurable loss. (broken heart and prayer emojis). (sic)" Elsewhere, Forest Whitaker recalled how "special" it was to work with Sorvino on “Godfather of Harlem”.

Story continues below Advertisement

He wrote: “It was very special to get to sit quietly with the great Paul Sorvino, talking through the games of life. I’m sending much comfort and love to his family, and wish them all eternal blessings, love, and light.” Ralph Macchio remembered his 'Lost Cat Corona' co-star as “one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.” Actor Paul Sorvino, right, and Dee Dee Sorvino. (Michelle Siu/The Canadian Press via AP) And Marlee Matlin, who starred alongside Paul in 2013's '4Closed' feels "fortunate" to have worked with the actor.

Story continues below Advertisement

She wrote: “I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP.” Paul died from natural causes after battling various health issues in recent years. His wife, Dee Dee, whom he married in 2014, said: "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."