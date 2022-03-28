Mixed reactions from tweeps as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at The Oscars

Shortly before actor Will Smith won the Best Actor golden statuette at The Oscars, for his role in “King Richard”, he sparked controversy by storming onstage and slapping Chris Rock, for cracking a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Tweeps were quick to capture the moment and within minutes the video of the slap went viral, however the tweeps are conflicted about whether or not the slap was warranted.

Let’s set aside the seriousness and take a look at some of the weird and funny responses on social media. @mr_reddy commented: “Things you cannot do to Will Smith: call his wife GI Jane. Things you can do to Will Smith: have s** with his wife”. Things you cannot do to will smith: call his wife GI Jane

Things you can do to will smith: have sex with his wife — Anna kendrick lamar odom (@mr_reddy) March 28, 2022 @johnfhebert commented: “I wanna be a vessel for love" said the guy that assaulted someone a minute ago because he didn't like a joke”.

"I wanna be a vessel for love" said the guy that assaulted someone a minute ago because he didn't like a joke. — John F. Hebert (@johnfhebert) March 28, 2022 @LINEKELA_ON_I said: “When Kevin Hart backstage rehearsing his Jada jokes and later saw Will Smith walking up the stage to slap Chris😂 #Oscars”. When Kevin Hart backstage rehearsing his Jada jokes and later saw Will Smith walking up the stage to slap Chris😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8ECKdUXSTG — THE. MASTERMIND03♔ (@LINEKELA_ON_I) March 28, 2022 @TSting18 said: “So Chris Rock tells joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to GI Jane, Will Smith laughs at joke, sees wife's unamused face, struggles with his masculinity, slaps Chris Rock, shouts 'F**KING' at the Oscars, wins the Oscar, then blames the whole thing on Serena Williams' Dad”. So Chris Rock tells joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to GI Jane, Will Smith laughs at joke, sees wife's unamused face, struggles with his masculinity, slaps Chris Rock, shouts 'FUCKING' at the Oscars, wins the Oscar, then blames the whole thing on Serena Williams' Dad. pic.twitter.com/dckoogQ4ik — The Sting (@TSting18) March 28, 2022 @dj_cue1 said: “Chris Rock shoulda come back with "Apparently Will and Jada's relationship is open to everything, except jokes..." 😭”.

