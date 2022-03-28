Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 28, 2022

Mixed reactions from tweeps as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at The Oscars

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Brian Snyder

Published 17m ago

Shortly before actor Will Smith won the Best Actor golden statuette at The Oscars, for his role in “King Richard”, he sparked controversy by storming onstage and slapping Chris Rock, for cracking a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tweeps were quick to capture the moment and within minutes the video of the slap went viral, however the tweeps are conflicted about whether or not the slap was warranted.

Let’s set aside the seriousness and take a look at some of the weird and funny responses on social media.

@mr_reddy commented: “Things you cannot do to Will Smith: call his wife GI Jane. Things you can do to Will Smith: have s** with his wife”.

@johnfhebert commented: “I wanna be a vessel for love" said the guy that assaulted someone a minute ago because he didn't like a joke”.

@LINEKELA_ON_I said: “When Kevin Hart backstage rehearsing his Jada jokes and later saw Will Smith walking up the stage to slap Chris😂 #Oscars”.

@TSting18 said: “So Chris Rock tells joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to GI Jane, Will Smith laughs at joke, sees wife's unamused face, struggles with his masculinity, slaps Chris Rock, shouts 'F**KING' at the Oscars, wins the Oscar, then blames the whole thing on Serena Williams' Dad”.

@dj_cue1 said: “Chris Rock shoulda come back with "Apparently Will and Jada's relationship is open to everything, except jokes..." 😭”.

While @SholaMos1 felt like Smith should have not slapped Rock.

“Will Smith got 1st Oscar👏🏽 I know smiling in face disrespect is hard but it takes Black ppl long to achieve this level of recognition I wish he hadn’t slapped Chris Rock re Jada Pickett-Smith alopecia joke. That was wrong. Defending her with his words-Yes but the slap-No.#Oscars,” said @SholaMos1.

