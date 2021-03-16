Mo Salah, Emanuella and Vanessa Nakate bag Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Nigerian comedian Emanuella and Egypt's Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah scooped the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards for the Favourite African Social Media Star and Favourite African Star and respectively. Vanessa Nakate was honoured with the Together for Good Africa Award ,for her efforts in educating society about the effects of climate change. Emanuella was nominated alongside Nigerian comedy group Ikorodu bois; South African magician Wian van den Berg; Ugandan youth dance group Ghetto Kids; Kenyan social media sensation Elsa Majimbo; and South African media personality Bonang Matheba. In the Favourite African Star category, Egyptian footballer Salah was nominated alongside his teammate Senegal's Sadio Mane; Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, South Africa actress Thuso Mbedu,;philanthropist and South Africa Springbok Rugby captain Siya Kolisi; and Uganda's afro-pop and dancehall singer Sheebah Karungi. Speaking on this year’s African talents who emerged as winners, Monde Twala, the senior vice-president and general manager of GM ViacomCBS networks Africa, said: “Africa is indisputably brimming with talent, and it is such a huge feat to witness two young, talented and inspiring female winners from Nigeria and Uganda emerge triumphantly at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.

“At ViacomCBS Networks Africa, we are deeply vested in showcasing African talent on the world stage across our platforms.

“The youth generation contributes significantly to bringing kids hope, enthusiasm and courage to kids across the continent.”

Speaking about his win, Salah said: “It is great to be nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and it’s more amazing to have won the Favourite African Star Award, thank you, everyone, for voting for me, and remember to stay safe."

Expressing her delight at receiving the Award, Emanuella said: “I am so happy to be a winner, thank you!

“To all my fans out there, thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you.”

The young star also took the opportunity to urge viewers not to “forget to stay safe”. “Always stay at home and remember to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers. We love you so much”, she added.

The virtual awards were hosted by Kenan Thompson.