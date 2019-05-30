Musician Moby. Picture: Reuters

Moby has cancelled "all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future" just days after Natalie Portman slammed him for claiming they dated. The 53-year-old musician has axed an upcoming UK book tour, during which he was due to speak about his new memoir 'Then It Fell Apart' at the Hay Festival in Wales on Saturday as well as appearances in London, Manchester and Dublin, and any other engagements he had lined up because he is "going away for a while".

A post on his official website reads: "Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future.

"we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events. (sic)"

It comes just days after Moby said sorry to the 'Black Swan' actress after he claimed in the memoir that he had dated her for a brief period in 2001, and said at the time he was 37 and she was 20.

After an extract of the book was published online, Natalie denied the claims, insisting she was only 18 when she met the star, and found his advances "creepy" and "inappropriate".

She explained: "He said I was 20; I definitely wasn't. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me."

Moby has now taken to Instagram to say sorry to the Hollywood star once again, admitting he has "behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully".

In a caption of a picture which simply read "last post", he wrote: "I'm going to go away for awhile.

But before I do I want to apologise again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.

I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I'm the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I'm the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999.

There is obviously no one else to blame but me.

Thank you, and I'm sorry.

Moby (sic)"

Just four days ago, Moby posted a lengthy apology, admitting it was "inconsiderate" of him not to tell Natalie about her inclusion in the book.

He wrote: "As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid.

I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.

I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress.

I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released.

So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand.

Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. (sic)"