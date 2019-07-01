Cara Delevingne. Picture: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Cara Delevingne has hit out at Justin Bieber after he defended Scooter Braun. The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker shared an impassioned post supporting his manager after Taylor Swift branded him a "bully" following the news that he had acquired the majority of her master recordings after buying her former label Big Machine Records and now the 'Paper Towns' actress has waded into the row and told the 25-year-old pop star to "take a step back" if he doesn't know how to "lift women up".

After Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, called him a "gentleman" in the comments of his Instagram post, Cara wrote: "Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.

"As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is.

"This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven't spoken to her in years which means you definitely don't understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story."

Another of Taylor's friends, model Martha Hunt, has also spoken up in support of her pal.

She wrote: "Taylor doesn't deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It's not the dark ages - artists shouldn't be held down, and I couldn't be prouder of my friend for standing up for what's right. End of story.

"This is about protecting artists. Taylor courageously exposed a grown man who has time + time again proven his obsession with holding her down, like his reputation precedes him. He doesn't deserve a morsel of control over the archives of her past... Sad day for music, esp considering Taylor's generous contributions to the industry."

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato has praised Scooter as a "good man" and urged people not to "bully" him in the wake of Taylor's comments.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man. Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is.

"Y'all can come after me all you want but I'm always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I'm gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team."

In her original post, Taylor claims she was never given the choice to buy the masters herself and she is "sad and grossed out" that they are now owned by Scooter, admitting it is her "worst case scenario".

Justin then spoke up in defence of his manager, insisting the 'ME!' singer should have spoken to him in private, rather than making her unhappiness public.

Big Machine boss Scott Borchetta has also now released a statement, insisting he had offered Taylor the rights to own all her assets, including her master tapes, from the minute she signed a new deal, disputing her claim she had to "earn" them back, one album at a time, but she ultimately walked away on amicable terms.

Bang Showbiz