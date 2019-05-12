The Kardashian-Jenner clan. Picture: Instagram

Kris Jenner's secret to raising children is to "pay attention". The 63-year-old reality star is the matriarch of the Kardashian Jenner clan and is mother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and has said the key to raising amazing children is to make sure you're "a part of their lives".

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: "Just listen, pay attention, really talk to them, be a part of their lives. They're all my best friends, so I couldn't be more blessed."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is also grandmother to a whopping 10 grandchildren, with the most recent addition being Kim Kardashian West's fourth child - a son who was born via surrogate mother this week.

Kris told Us Weekly that she sadly hasn't been able to meet the tot just yet because she has a cough and doesn't want to spread infection to the newborn, but has seen him over FaceTime.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Kim - who is also mother to North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old Chicago, all of whom she has with her husband Kanye West - recently said her newborn son is the "most calm and chill" of all of her children.

She tweeted: "I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much. (sic)"

Kim and Kanye, 41, are yet to publicly announce the name of their newborn, but sources say they've already got a moniker in mind.

An insider said: "They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided."

The couple were both present for their son's birth, and are said to be "ecstatic" about the new arrival.

The source added: "Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday. They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim."