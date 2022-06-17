Mo'Nique settles long-running Netflix lawsuit

Mo'Nique has settled her lengthy legal battle with Netflix. The 54-year-old comic filed a lawsuit against the streaming service in 2019, accusing them of racial and gender discrimination after they offered her $500 000 for a comedy special, insisting they offered stars such as Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle much more.

Story continues below Advertisement

But on Tuesday, Mo'Nique and Netflix agreed to dismiss the lawsuit "including without limitation all claims alleged therein, with prejudice, with each party to bear her or its own costs, expenses, and attorneys' fees." No further details of the settlement were disclosed. In her original lawsuit, Mo'Nique claimed Netflix "did the opposite" when she asked them to reconsider her "discriminatory" pay offer.

Her lawsuit stated: "The offer Netflix made Mo'Nique wreaked of discrimination; it perpetuated the pay gap suffered by Black women. "Mo'Nique objected to Netflix's discriminatory pay offer, pointed out how it was discriminatory and asked Netflix to do the right thing by negotiating fair pay with her. In response, Netflix did the opposite. "It dug its heels in the ground, refused to negotiate fairly and stood behind its discriminatory offer."

Story continues below Advertisement

The suit also references the fact Amy was initially offered $11 million for her 2017 special, but received more after objecting to the fact Chris and Dave had been paid a rumoured $20 million for theirs. It said: "In stark contrast, when a white female comedian objected to her offer (given how much lower it was than comparable males), Netflix reconsidered and upped her offer." The Precious star also claimed Netflix blacklisted her in retaliation for her previously speaking out on the subject.

Story continues below Advertisement

Netflix said at the time they would fight the lawsuit. A spokesperson said: "We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. "We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair -- which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.

Story continues below Advertisement