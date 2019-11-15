Mo'Nique is suing Netflix for racial and gender discrimination after she was offered just $500,000 for a comedy special.
The 51-year-old actress has filed a lawsuit against the streaming service after they offered her $500,000 for a comedy special, insisting they offered stars such as Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle much more.
Her lawsuit states: "The offer Netflix made Mo'Nique wreaked of discrimination; it perpetuated the pay gap suffered by Black women.
"Mo'Nique objected to Netflix's discriminatory pay offer, pointed out how it was discriminatory and asked Netflix to do the right thing by negotiating fair pay with her. In response, Netflix did the opposite.
"It dug its heels in the ground, refused to negotiate fairly and stood behind its discriminatory offer."