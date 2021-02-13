Morgan Wallen owns up to using the n-word, asks fans not to defend him

Singer Morgan Wallen on Thursday opened up on his racial slur controversy. He accepted his mistake and asked fans not to defend him. The singer was caught on camera hurling the n-word at some people. In an over five-minute video message, uploaded by him on his Instagram page, he has addressed the issue for the first time. "I am long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident. “I wanted to collect my thoughts, seek some real guidance and come to you with a complete thought before I did," he said in the video as he goes on to add, "Obviously the natural thing to do is to apologise further, and continue to apologise, but because you got caught, and that's not what I wanted to do.

“I let so many people down who mean a lot to be and have given so much to me, and it's just not fair. I let my parents down, and they're the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down. and I'm not OK with that," he said.

The singer took responsibility for his action and requested his fans not to defend him.

"Lastly, I have one favour to ask: I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please don't. I was wrong. It's on me. I take ownership for this. And I fully accept any penalties I'm facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in," he said.