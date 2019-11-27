'Mortal Instruments' star Godfrey Gao dies aged 35









Godfrey Gao. Picture: Bang Showbiz Actor and model Godfrey Gao has tragically died aged 35. The actor and model - best known for his role in 2013's "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" - tragically died early Wednesday morning after suddenly fainting on the set of Chinese game show "Chase Me". In a statement to WWD, a spokesperson for his management team Jetsta said: "In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. "Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us. "We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept.

"Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey's for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location.

"Please respect Godfrey's family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey's family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone."

It isn't yet known what caused Gao to collapse.

The actor first rose to fame when he made his television debut in "Bull Fighting" in 2007, before he moved on with appearances in the likes of "Momo Love", "Never Give Up Dodo", "God of War Zhao Yun" and "Remembering Lichuan".

His first big screen role came in 2008's "All About Women", his most noteworthy came when he took on the part of Magnus Bane in "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones".

Most recently, he starred as Yang Jiannan in Chinese blockbuster "Shanghai Fortress".

The Taiwan-Canadian star also had a career in modelling, and he was the first Asian model cast by Louis Vuitton when he appeared in the brand's 2011 campaigns.