Actor and model Godfrey Gao has tragically died aged 35.
The actor and model - best known for his role in 2013's "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" - tragically died early Wednesday morning after suddenly fainting on the set of Chinese game show "Chase Me".
In a statement to WWD, a spokesperson for his management team Jetsta said: "In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set.
"Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us.
"We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept.