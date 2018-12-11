Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna's world was rocked in February this year after a sex tape of her performing on mystery man went viral, making it our most read international celebrity story for 2018. __________

Blac Chyna - who has children King Cairo, five, with former partner Tyga, and Dream, 14 months, with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian - is shown performing oral sex on a mystery man in a 1 minute, 23 seconds long clip which was posted early on during the early hours 19 February by an anonymous Twitter account.

The guy's face is never shown but his voice can be heard and the clip seems to have been filmed by him.

At the time, Chyna's attorney, Walter Mosley, told TMZ they were contacting police to investigate the video, admitting "it's a criminal matter".

He also took to Instagram to slam the prevalence of sex tape leaks and the surrounding culture.

He wrote: "We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today's post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend.

"Why do we think it's acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It's not."

He also urged men to "do better" and insisted women shouldn't be blamed for other people's actions.

It was later revealed the mystery man was Chyna's ex-boyfriend, Mechie, but both parties claimed that they were not responsible for the leak.